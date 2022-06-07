A still from the song titled 'Time Waits for No One' featuring Freddie Mercury

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Drummer Brian May and lead guitarist Roger Taylor of the legendary rock band 'Queen' has announced that the band would release a new song, titled 'Face It Alone' featuring celebrated British singer-songwriter of 'Queen' Freddie Mercury, most likely in September.

According to Taylor, the song belonged to the 13th studio album, titled 'The Miracle'. The album was released in the year 1989. Taylor, referred to the song 'Face It Alone' as "a little gem from Freddie," reported Deadline. After 2 years of the release of the album, Freddie passed away.

Taylor added that the tune of the song was "kind of forgotten about". He called it a "wonderful" and "real discovery."

Further, May revealed that the song was a "passionate piece," reported Deadline.

"It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that.' But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'Okay, we can do this and this.' It's like kind of stitching bits together...But it's beautiful. It's touching."

In terms of the song release, Taylor hinted, "I think it's going to be out in September."

Freddie Mercury became a household name owing to his excellent vocals. He was diagnosed with AIDS and later died due to complications related to the disease. To name a few, songs like 'Killer Queen', 'Bohemian Rhapsody, 'Love of My Life, We Are the Champions' are some of the hits from his exceedingly-loved music credits. (ANI)

