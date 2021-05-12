We all know how Mr Robot turned Rami Malek into a household name. His portrayal of the main lead, a hacker named Elliot Anderson who suffers from social anxiety disorder and clinical depression won Malek a lot of acclaim and awards, including an Emmy. And that was just the beginning. Rami Malek went onto win further acclaim and fanbase playing the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in his biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. While the film received mixed response - some calling it a safe biopic, others praising the musical setpieces - Rami Malek won the Oscar for the Best Actor. Oscars 2019 Best Actor Winner: Rami Malek As Former Queen Singer Freddie Mercury Wins the Trophy For Bohemian Rhapsody At 91st Academy Awards.

However, you might also remember him some very popular movies before he earned his breakout success through Mr Robot. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, let's look at his memorable and not-so-memorable appearances in some very famous films.

Night at the Museum Franchise

Rami Malek in Night at the Museum 2

Rami Malek's reveal from a horrifying mummy (or so we think) to being the benevolent Egyptian pharaoh Ahkmenrah was a nice twist at the end of the first Night at the Museum. Malek reprised the role in both the sequels too.

Larry Crowne

Rami Malek in Larry Crowne

This underrated romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, features Rami Malek in a smaller supporting role as one of the students in Crowne's class.

Battleship

Rami Malek in Battleship

This cheesy sci-fi actioner sees stars like Liam Neeson, Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, Alexander Skarsgård, Jesse Plemons playing Navy personnel battling aliens. Also seen in a small supporting role is Rami Malek playing Lt Hill, one of the officers. Rami Malek Birthday Special: 10 Fascinating Facts About the Bohemian Rhapsody Star That You Should Know Of!

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Rami Malek in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Rami Malek only appeared in the final film of this popular franchise, but he left an indelible impression as the good-hearted Egyptian vampire Benjamin.

The Master

Rami Malek in The Master

This masterpiece by Paul Thomas Anderson features incredible performances from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams. Rami Malek has a smaller role of playing The Master's son-in-law who is also part of his cult.

Oldboy

Rami Malek in Oldboy

This much derided remake of the Korean classic is a film that no one asked for. But we also forget it has a memorable death sequence for Rami Malek's character with a brutal use of a hammer!

Need for Speed

Rami Malek in Need for Speed

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul plays the main lead in this movie adaptation of the popular videogame by the same name. Malek plays one of the hero's friends, who is a computer expert.

Rami Malek was last seen playing a detective in the thriller The Little Things, alongside Denzel Washington and Jared Leto. He will be next seen in the James Bond film, No Time to Die, playing the main antagonist, Lyutsifer Safin.

