Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Radhika Madan and Pooja Bhatt-starrer 'Sanaa' is all set to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Sharing the update, the film's production banner Four Line Films took to Instagram and wrote, "#SANAA comes home! Elated to announce that Sanaa will have its Indian Premiere at the 54th @iffigoa on November 23! We are one of the twenty films that have been handpicked as a part of the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India. The cast and crew cannot wait to SEE YOU THERE!! #IFFI2023 #IFFI54."

Also Read | Jigarthanda DoubleX Director Karthik Subbaraj Meets Rajinikanth, Shares Pics and Thanks 'Thalaivaa' for Praising His Period Action Comedy Film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czp6E37MKl_/?hl=en

The film will be screened under the 'Indian Panorama' category on November 23.

Also Read | Godzilla Minus One Review: Critics Hail Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe's Film As Thrilling Cinematic Triumph, Call It a Monster Hit.

Honoured with the film's premiere at The International Film Festival of India 2023, director Sudhanshu Saria said, "Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honour and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news. We are excited to finally flag off our Indian journey with our premiere at IFFI and look forward to hearing what our very first Indian audience thinks of the film."

'Sanaa' also stars Soham Shah and Shikha Talsania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)