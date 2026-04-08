Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): A new film, 'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa', is all set to be released on ZEE5 on April 10.

Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film features Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Waluscha De Sousa, Saurabh Shukla, Neil Bhoopalam, Koel Purie, Chandrachoor Rai, Palomi Ghosh and Rajat Kapoor himself.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia Bhatt Over Screen Awards 2026 Hosting Trolls, Blames 'Dead' Bollywood Audience (Watch Video).

Ahead of the release of the film, Vinay, Ranvir, and Rajat sat down with ANI and opened up about their experience creating the murder mystery.

On what made him come up with this project, Rajat shared, "I've always been drawn to genre cinema, even though I haven't worked in it much myself...gangster films, musicals, horror, science fiction. Each of them has its own language, its own set of expectations. Murder mystery, in particular, fascinates me. It's a genre with very specific rules and a distinct way of unfolding a story...So I wrote it and it became something."

Also Read | Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After a Year of Dating - Reports.

Ranvir said, "But the real strength of the film lies in its characters, especially, of course, the wonderful Handa sir. More than the setting or the house itself, it's the people who bring it alive. That's where the true energy of the film is, where all the fun and richness come from."

Vinay Pathak heaped praise on Rajat for his vision.

"He is a good director. He has written. Jokes apart, the most important thing for me is that he has written it in a very intelligent way. There is an expression in it," he added.

On Wednesday, the film's trailer was also unveiled. Have a look at it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW3aDiCDUG3/

At the heart of the story lies Sohrab Handa (played by Vinay Pathak), a sharp-tongued, foul-mouthed bully whose acidic wit and unapologetic arrogance make him the loudest presence in any room. Tolerated for his honesty and secretly loathed for his snobbishness, Sohrab thrives on pushing buttons, sparing no one in a gathering that prides itself on civility.

Set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that while everybody appeared to love Sohrab Handa, many had reasons to silence him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)