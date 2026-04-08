Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out in defence of actress Alia Bhatt following a wave of online criticism regarding her hosting debut at the Screen Awards 2026. While social media users labelled the performance as "awkward" and "over-the-top," Mohapatra shifted the focus toward the difficulty of performing live and the lack of energy from the star-studded audience. Screen Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Hosting Debut Turns Major Fashion Moment With Saree and Power Pantsuit (View Posts).

Sona Mohapatra on Alia Bhatt Becoming the Internet’s Joke Over Award Show Hosting

The backlash began shortly after the ceremony on April 5, where Alia Bhatt shared hosting duties with comedian Zakir Khan and actor-comedian Sunil Grover. Clips from the event quickly went viral, with critics trolling Bhatt for her high-pitched delivery and jokes that appeared to fall flat. Some viewers described the performance as "cringeworthy," leading to a flurry of memes and negative commentary across social platforms.

Alia Bhatt’s Viral Video From Screen Awards 2026

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Mohapatra, known for her outspoken nature, addressed the situation in a video posted on April 8. She emphasised that live hosting is a significant challenge that many in the industry avoid.

"First things first, guys, it was live. Live means no retake, no edit, no filter, no rethink," Mohapatra stated. She praised Bhatt for taking the risk, adding, "Doing such authentic work in Bollywood is a big stunt. Most desi actors won't even pick up that mic. She gave it a shot and that itself is amazing."

Challenges of a ‘Dead’ Bollywood Audience

A central part of Mohapatra's defence was her critique of the industry professionals sitting in the front rows. Drawing from her own experience as a live performer, she described the typical award show crowd as unresponsive and self-absorbed.

"The audience and the room in front of you also have to perform. It’s their duty," she remarked. "And the Bollywood room, they are dead on arrival. I’ve performed in these rooms many times... even when they’re around for a good cause, they’re like dead. Their vibes will be, ‘My outfit is better than hers.’ It’s a tough, tough audience."

She noted that while most attendees remain in "selfie mode," actors like Ranveer Singh are exceptions who actively support performers. Mohapatra argued that when a joke doesn't land, "sometimes the problem is not in you, not in the mic, it’s in the room."

Challenges of a ‘Dead’ Bollywood Audience

The singer also touched upon the comparisons being made between Bhatt and her co-host, Zakir Khan. She urged the public to recognise their different skill sets, noting that Khan is a seasoned "ustad of stand-up" while Bhatt is primarily an actress.

"Try getting (Zakir) to act or dance like Alia, you’ll get your answer," she said, suggesting that the audience is often naturally kinder to comedians than to fellow actors attempting to host. Rajpal Yadav Urges Fans Not To Criticise Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan Over Screen Awards 2026 Dig, Says ‘They Are Like My Younger Brothers’ (Watch Video).

Sona Mohapatra Comes Out in Support of Alia Bhatt

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Mohapatra concluded her statement by encouraging Bhatt to continue and calling for a change in industry culture, saying, "Next time, I think Alia will do even better. Or Bollywood, learn to laugh a little. It won't kill you."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).