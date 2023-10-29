Megastars of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170. On Sunday, the actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap. They captioned the post, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule." Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

See Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Picture Here:

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen sitting on a chair looking at the mobile screen with a bandage on his hand. The Robot actor, on the other hand, is seen standing close to him and looking at the screen. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras.

Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. Jailer movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer, which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in Jailer. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were in important cameos. Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD and a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.