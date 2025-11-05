Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth's new film 'Thalaivar 173' will be created under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner.

Sundar C has come on board to direct the movie.

This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, read a statement.

'Thalaivar 173' is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.

Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in 'Coolie'.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in 'Thug Life'. (ANI)

