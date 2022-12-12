Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): Indian superstar actor, Rajinikanth turned a year older on Monday.

On this occasion, the fans of the superstar cut a 15-ft-long, 73 kg heavy cake to celebrate the 'Sivaji: The Boss' actor's birthday.

Some fans also gathered outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday.They distributed sweets but were a bit disappointed as their Thalaiva was not present because he was shooting in Hyderabad. Nevertheless, they still raised slogans and wished him a happy birthday.

Many famous Bollywood actors also took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with the south superstar actor and captioned it, "To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever....love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday."

Actor Kamal Hassan wrote," Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success."

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the megastar is widely regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fanbase across the country, especially in the South, where he enjoys a cult following.

The Government of India honored him with Padma Bhushan in 2000, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honors, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. (ANI)

