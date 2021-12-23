New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced that he has completed shooting for his upcoming film 'Bheed', directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao shared an all smiles picture with Sinha from the film set and wrote, "And it's a Wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. Is "Bheed" me ek bohot acche dost mil gaye mujhe. love you sir."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone on 83: It's Not Just a Film, It's an Emotion That Words Will Fall Short to Describe.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which was shot across Lucknow.

The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The 32-year-old actor also announced her wrap up from the film, earlier this week.

Also Read | India's Best Dancer 2: Nora Fatehi Recalls Her Early Days as a Contestant on a Reality Show.

'Bheed' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)