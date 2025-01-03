Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her past experiences of feeling guilty after relishing fried or sweet foods.

On Friday, Rakul posted pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note, "This holiday was all about letting go... so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty, or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I'm so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it's a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I'm sure a lot of you resonate with it .."

She added, "so here I am telling you .. it's fine .. pause, enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one's validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself."

"Ok now yes obviously we do need to get back on track and it is time to do so but without any fads, without any stress embracing all the memories of the trip and looking into the future of 2025," she concluded.

In the pictures, Rakul can be seen enjoying sweet foods in Winter Wonderland.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

On Thursday, the makers announced the project with a release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 21.

"Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai--kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025," a post read on the official Instagram handle of Pooja Entertainment.

The makers also unveiled the film's motion poster which shows a man's shoe caught between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti.

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film."

He added, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

The plot details have not been disclosed yet. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.'De De Pyaar De 2' will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025.

Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. (ANI)

