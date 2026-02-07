Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): A fine half-century from Riyan Parag and standout spells from Mayank Yadav, Gurjanpreet Singh and Vipraj Nigam helped India A secure a massive 130-run win over Namibia in the warm-up match leading upto the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday.

India A, led by Ayush Badoni, won the toss and opted to bat first. They made 197/8 in 20 overs, while Namibia was skittled out for 67 in 12.1 overs.

After Priyansh Arya (5) and Urvil Patel (14) were dismissed early, leaving India A at 25/2, Naman Dhir (39 in 29 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Riyan Parag (69 in 39 balls, with five fours and six sixes) stitched a 111-run stand. Ashutosh Sharma (35 in 21 balls, with five fours) played a fine cameo, taking India to 197/8 in their 20 overs.

Max Heingo (2/30) and Ruben Trumpelmann (2/44) were top bowlers for Namibia.

Later, Namibia did not look like a threat at all, with Dylan Leicher (22) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark, as Mayank (2/17 in two overs) and Gurjanpreet (2/6 in two overs), Ashok Sharma (2/8) and Vipraj Nigam (2/17) in two overs bundled out Namibia for just 67 runs, with only two batters touching the double-digit-mark. (ANI)

