Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara shared the first pictures of their wedding in which they look like a regal couple.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoXmBeBPaDl/

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar penned down a heartfelt note and wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoXp1CoSw_v/

'RRR' actor Ram Charan wrote, "Mach made in Heaven. Congratulations."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssss u two may this be the beginning of forever wala love...good bless."

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Love and blessings to Mr and Mrs Malhotra."

Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Congratulations Wishing you both a lifetime of love."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats to my Siddo and Miss K. Blessings and love and hugs!"

'Marjaavaan' director Milap Zaveri commented on Sidharth's post and wrote, "Hai main Marjaavaan!!! Loads and loads of love to both of you buddy."

Actor Angad Bedi wrote, "Sid now you will know the true meaning of #raatanlambiyaan. Congratulations Dimple and Shershaah."

Actor Vikrant Massey commented, "Congratulations Sid!!! Wishing you the best of health, happiness, togetherness, loads of success & peace!!! Stay blessed ."

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi had arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional 'ghodi'.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral 'chhatris' (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. (ANI)

