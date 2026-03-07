Recent reports claiming that Kiara Advani has been cast to play legendary actress Madhubala in an upcoming biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been dismissed as "baseless." Despite widespread social media speculation and initial reports suggesting the project was moving forward with Advani in the lead, industry insiders have clarified that no such casting has taken place. ‘Toxic’ Song ‘Tabaahi’: Yash and Kiara Advani Sizzle With Their Chemistry in First Single From Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming Film – Hear Audio Track.

The film, which is reportedly set to be directed by Jasmeet K. Reen of Darlings fame, has been a subject of intense interest for years, given Madhubala’s enduring legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures.

Kiara Advani Not Headlining Madhubala Biopic

While rumours regarding the project intensified this week, sources close to the development have moved quickly to clarify the situation. According to a report by Hindustan Times, an industry source categorically denied the actress's involvement in the film.

"There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless and speculative," the source told the publication.

The clarification comes after reports suggested that Bhansali had officially come on board as a producer to revive the long-delayed project. While the biopic remains in active development, the search for an actor to portray the "Venus of Indian Cinema" appears to be ongoing.

Project Background and Development

The Madhubala biopic has faced a complex journey toward production. The film aims to chronicle the life of the star, born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, who rose to fame as a child artist before becoming a definitive leading lady of the 1950s.

Director Jasmeet K Reen is expected to helm the project, which will reportedly delve into Madhubala’s professional triumphs, such as the epic Mughal-e-Azam, as well as her personal struggles and her tragic death at the age of 36 due to a heart condition.

Speculation had also recently linked Advani to another high-profile biopic—a film centred on the life of legendary actress Meena Kumari—though that project also remains without an official confirmation.

Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Projects

Kiara Advani has maintained a high profile in 2026, recently appearing in the action thriller War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The actress is currently preparing for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Yash and Nayanthara, was recently rescheduled for a theatrical release in June 2026. 'Toxic' New Characters Reveal: Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair Join Yash’s Action Epic; Geetu Mohandas Praises ‘Powerful’ Cast (View Post).

As for the Madhubala project, fans of classic cinema will have to wait longer for an official announcement regarding who will eventually step into the shoes of the silver screen icon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).