A bevy of Indian cinema stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi and couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, on Monday reached Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain also arrived in the temple town as part of the contingent from the Indian film industry to take part in the grand event. Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam were among those who arrived in the temple town on Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Monday along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. At the temple premises, the screen icon was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial Ramayan. The Bachchans also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani at the venue. Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was photographed disembarking from a chartered plane at the Ayodhya airport. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha and son, RRR star Ram Charan. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, extended their wishes on the occasion of the consecration ceremony in a video message on social media. "Both of us wish you Jai Shri Ram! It's a big day for all devotees of Lord Ram across the world. After a wait of hundreds of years Ram Lalla is returning to his abode in a grand temple in Ayodhya. We wish you and your family on this pious day," Akshay said in the clip. Tiger Shroff said watching this day become a reality is a big deal. "We are waiting for the time when we will light up lamps to welcome Shri Ram," said the actor, whose father, actor Jackie Shroff will attend the 'pran prathishtha' today.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Others Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The 'pran pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country and of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. According to temple trust, all invitees will have a bell which they will ring during the aarti. Army helicopters will shower flower petals during the aarti. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering. Anupam Kher, who reached Ayodhya on Sunday, said regardless of religion, the country has come together today. "Lord Ram symbolises goodness and the feeling of sacrifice. These values are now visible here (in Ayodhya). We can witness that goodness here. Jai Shri Ram!" Kher told reporters. Ram Temple Inauguration: Kangana Ranaut Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!.

Actor Dipika Chikhlia said it is a day of immense happiness for everyone. "The temple is beautifully decorated. We can say today's Diwali because Lord Ram has arrived here after 500 years. The arrangements by the government are perfect. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown this day to us, I am thankful for this. Today, we, Sanatanis, can take pride in calling ourselves Hindus," said the actor, who played Goddess Sita in Ramayan. Kangana Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday, said it appears as if she has been transported into a "pauranik kaal". She also posted a series of her pictures from the temple site. "This is a divine experience. If we talk about development, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has completely changed Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya will go on to become even more famous than Rome's Vatican City, not just in terms of development, but spirituality as well. Our icon, Ram Lalla, will guide the whole world," Ranaut said. Singer Kailash Kher and actor Vivek Oberoi also reached the Ram temple for the event.