As the Ram Temple inauguration is nearing close, Kangana Ranaut proudly flaunted her invite on Instagram for the Ayodhya consecration ceremony. Scheduled for January 22, 2024 at 12:20 pm, the grand event will witness numerous VVIPs, notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranaut joins the list of distinguished guests set to grace the monumental occasion, marking a significant moment in Ayodhya's history and the culmination of long-awaited celebrations for the Ram Mandir. Ram Temple Inauguration: AI Surveillance Planned for Ram Temple's Consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

See Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post Here:

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)