Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh turned a year older on Wednesday.

Several celebrities and close friends joined the birthday celebration while actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his daughter Raha.

Also Read | Judwaa Theme Music Played During New Zealand vs Australia T20I Match? Viral Video Shocks Bollywood Fans But There is a Copycat Twist – WATCH!.

In a video captured by a Mumbai-based paparazzi, Ranbir can be seen carrying Raha in his arms as they attend the party.

Both father and daughter were seen twinning in blue outfits.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings From Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti At Ajmer Sharif, Clicks Selfies With Fans (View Pics).

Ranbir was also accompanied by his niece Samaira Sahni, daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kareena and Saif arrived in style for the birthday party.

The couple were all smiles as they arrived for their birthday celebration.

Kareena looked stunning in a green blazer that she teamed up with a yellow t-shirt and blue denim.

To complete her look, she opted for a handheld bag and white sneakers.

For glam, she wore dewy makeup and statement earrings.

Saif on the other hand was spotted in his signature kurta pyjama look.Jeh's big brother Taimur arrived at the party straight from his school in his uniform.

He was accompanied by his school buddies.

After his family, cute little birthday boy Jeh arrived at the venue.

For his birthday, he wore a white shirt that he paired with a sweater vest and jeans.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)