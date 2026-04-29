Entertainment News | Ranbir's Impromptu Dance with Mom Neetu Kapoor Wins Hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, a relationship that is widely known in the film industry.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Ranbir and Neetu gave fans a sneak peek into their adorable bond, thanks to Mumbai-based paps.

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Earlier in the day, the mother-son duo stepped out together in the city for a work commitment. And, paps, in no time, stationed outside their vanity, and captured them.

Ranbir and Neetu happily posed for shutterbugs. Neetu hugged him and even gave a peck on his cheek.

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Upon his mother's request, Ranbir also cutely enacted steps from Neetu Kapoor's song 'Senti' from her upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the much-awaited 'Ramayana'. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War' with Vicky Kaushal and wife Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

The film hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.

Love and War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)