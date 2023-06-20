Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna has completed the shooting for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film 'Animal'.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and shared a string of BTS pictures which she captioned, "#Animal .. pieces of my heart."

In the first picture, she could be seen posing with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor for a selfie. The 'Sanju' actor could be seen in his long hair and beard look.

In another picture, she posed with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The other pictures featured Rashmika along with Ranbir, Sandeep and the crew members of the film.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Damn excited for #Animal," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "i am SUPERRRR hypeddd for thisss."

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Pushpa' actor penned a long emotional note on her Instagram stories for Ranbir and the team 'Animal'.

"Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team," she wrote.

Rashmika also shared her working experience with Anil Kapoor. "Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also.. he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved everyday I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to them.. I hope I get to spend more time with the team, but I don't.. @- least you'll know how special they're to me.. Every word O've said here, I meant it. I want to tell the team - " Thank you for being so awesome"

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

