The pre-teaser of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal was unveiled on Sunday. It gives a glimpse into the film's captivating world and intense narrative. It starts off with what seem to be two rival gangs - one whose members wear a golden skull headgear and the other is a group of sardars. Animal Pre-Teaser: Makers Drop Ranbir Kapoor’s Never-Before-Seen Avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film and It Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

The first gang calls Ranbir for a bloody face-off. Although the actor's face hasn't been fully revealed, he unleashes his wrath with the axe in his hand as he single-handedly hacks the other gang members and overpowers them before they're seen running away from him.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for directing Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Pre-Teaser: Twitterati Calls RK the ‘Beast’ After Watching Him Axe Masked Men in This Glimpse From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will debut in theatres on August 11, 2023 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam where it will clash with two other big films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

