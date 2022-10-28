Los Angeles, Oct 28 (PTI) Actor Ravi Patel is set to play a pivotal character in Fox's upcoming comedy series "Animal Control".

According to entertainment website Variety, the single-camera show features Joel McHale and Vella Lovell in lead roles.

It is described as a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not."

Patel will essay the role of Amit Patel, an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for.

The Indian-origin actor was recently seen in the hit CBS comedy “Ghosts” as well as the English-language remake of the French film “The Valet.”

"Animal Control" hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling.

McHale will executive produce the show along with Tad Quill. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.

The makers are planning to air the show sometime this year. PTI

