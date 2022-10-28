Padmaavat beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her birthday on October 28. Hailing from a royal family of Hyderabad, royalty definitely runs in her blood and her wardrobe, of course. Aditi has a certain charming aura around her that makes you fall for her, harder each time. A Sabyasachi muse, Rao has given us infinite moments of sartorial divinity, courtesy of her regal choices. We mean every word when we say, there's no one who does ethnic fashion as well as Aditi Rao Hydari but what about her modish wardrobe? Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari in a Simple Raw Mango Saree.

Well, that's equally fascinating and she makes sure that she keeps it hot and happening. With the help of her stylist, the Sufiyum Sujatayum actress manages to set the fashion ball rolling and keep us hooked on her style file. From trendy co-ord sets to cutesy dresses, Hydari never fails to woo us with her choices and often makes us sing her praises. She recently marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and all of her looks from which, can be summed up as divine. While we won't be elaborating on her Cannes looks this time, we'll instead focus on her modern choices that are, as we said before, equally charming. 5 Sarees from Aditi Rao Hydari's Wardrobe That Are Perfect for Summer Weddings (View Pics).

Let's have a quick look.

Boho Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Pink Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

So Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Charming, Isn't She?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Classic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The Striped Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Digging Her Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Happy Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).