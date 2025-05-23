Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma spotted cheering for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow.

Dressed in a violet dress, Anushka looked engrossed entirely in the match.

RCB is currently at second place with eight wins, three losses and a no result. They have 17 points in total. If they win this match, they will displace Gujarat Titans (18 points) and move to the top of the table.

RCB has already moved to playoffs, their fifth qualification in last six years to final four stage and aim for their maiden title. With seven fifties and over 500 runs, Virat Kohli has been side's top run-getter while the team awaits arrival of their lead wicket-taker, Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) who is recovering from shoulder niggle.

SRH is at the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and a no result, giving them nine points. A win would not help them as they have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Speaking of the ongoing match, SRH finished their innings on 231/6, and Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Hyderabad, scoring 94* in just 48 balls.RCB will have to chase 232 in their second innings when they come out to bat.

In bowling, Romario Shepherd (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, and Bhuvneshwar, Ngidi, Suyash, and Krunal picked wickets for each.

Brief score: SRH 231/6 (Ishan Kishan 94*, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd (2/14). vs RCB. (ANI)

