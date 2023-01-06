Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): The makers of 'Lakadbaggha' after releasing character posters for the entire star cast from the film have revealed the final poster of one of their most interesting cast Eksha Keirung who happens to be a real-life cop from Sikkim. She is set to make her debut as a ruthless femme fatale.

Interestingly she is also a professional boxer and has represented Sikkim at the national level. In the film, she will be seen doing hand-to-hand combat with the protagonist.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy a Blessed Outing at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple (View Pics).

The film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and produced under the banner First Ray Films. It is touted as India's first film about an animal lover vigilante starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman. The film is set to release in cinemas on January 13 worldwide.

Anshuman Jha on casting Eksha, said, "I love the North East & in general have a lot of respect for artists all over the country. We consciously, in our last production, had Nikki in 'Hum Bhi Akele,Tum Bhi Akele' from the hills as we wanted it to have the storyline as a pan-India representation to the LGBTQ+ community. And so we introduced Jhanvi Rawat playing Zareen Khan's partner. Even though she is from Delhi in real life."

Also Read | Avatar The Way of Water Surpasses Top Gun Maverick at Global Box Office With a Total of $1.51 Billion.

He added, "And now in Lakadbaggha we have gone a step further and cast a real-life cop from Sikkim in Eksha. I am a huge fan of Kill-Bill & female assassins in action movies. When Alok was writing Lakadbaggha, we intentionally decided to have a femme fatale. He suggested this cop in Sikkim who has been a supermodel. I reached out to Eksha. She was kind enough to audition. Being a martial artist and kickboxer, she really fitted the world of the film. She is 'the girl with no Name' and we are so proud to introduce her. Fun fact - she actually ended up hurting me physically during our action scenes because she didn't know how to hold back or act. She went all out. And it was thrilling. She is the surprise packet in the film."

The film has an international crew (French DOP Jean Marc Selva, Belgian Composer Simon Fransquet & Action by the Ong-Bak team of Ketcha Khamphakdee) and also marks the big screen debut of TV and OTT star Ridhi Dogra as the female lead.

The story revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata who is searching for his missing indie dog 'Shonku' and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port. A war ensues between the animal trade kingpin and the animal lover vigilante. The film has an international crew (French DOP Jean Marc Selva, Belgian Composer Simon Fransquet & Action by the Ong-Bak team of Ketcha Khamphakdee) and also marks the big screen debut of TV and OTT star Ridhi Dogra as the female lead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)