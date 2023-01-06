Filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office to become the top-grossing film released in 2022. According to hollywoodreporter.com, through Wednesday, the 20th Century/Disney release has earned $454 million domestically, and crossed $1 billion internationally for a worldwide cume of $1.51 billion. Avatar: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver’s Mocap, CGI and Acting Shows BTS of What Went Into Making James Cameron’s First Film!

It is also now the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time, and the second-best of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.916 billion. Paramount's Top Gun 2 grossed a hefty $1.49 billion globally following its release in May 2022. When the The Way of Water first opened, some said the big-budget tentpole launched behind expectations in its opening weekend. Avatar - The Way of Water Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of James Cameron's Film and Where He Would Take Jake Sully and Family Next in Avatar 3!

The movie quickly made up ground. In December 2009, Avatar opened to a relatively modest $77 million on its way to grossing $2.92 billion globally, including re-releases, to rank as the top-grossing film of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

