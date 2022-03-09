'The Almond And The Seahorse' first look (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The makers of the film 'The Almond And The Seahorse' have unveiled the first look image of lead actors -- Rebel Wilson and Celyn Jones.

According to Deadline, the pair play an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.

The film also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg.

'The Almond and the Seahorse' is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern with Jones from a screenplay written by Jones and Kaite O'Reilly, adapted from the stage play also by O'Reilly.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights for 'The Almond and the Seahorse'. (ANI)

