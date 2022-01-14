Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Actor Rebel Wilson is all set to host the 75th BAFTA Film Awards on March 13, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony, celebrating the best of British and international film talent, will be returning to London's Royal Albert Hall and be broadcast on BBC One and BBC's iPlayer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wilson expressed that is feeling honoured to host the awards.

"I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then," Wilson wrote.

She further gave a hint at how things will be, in her humorous, witty way.

She penned, "It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this -- I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench, and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond.'"

She added, "This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises, such as Harry Potter, and not, such as Cats. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure!"

As per The Hollywood Reporter, nominations for the awards will be revealed on February 3. Last year's hosts were Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry shared, "We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year's host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we're hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film."

Wilson, who will make her debut as BAFTA host, moved to the US in 2010 after successes in Australia. She became more widely known with her roles in 'Bridesmaids' and the 'Pitch Perfect' trilogy. This year, she will be seen in cheerleading comedy 'Senior Year' and drama 'The Almond and the Seahorse' with Charlotte Gainsbourg. (ANI)

