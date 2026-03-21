Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited's R|ELAN™, a next-generation fabric brand, presented designer Payal Pratap's latest and first all-denim collection, 'Memories Pressed in Time' on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

The showcase brought together advanced textile technologies and contemporary design to demonstrate how sustainable materials can inspire artistic storytelling on the runway.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar 2' Sparks Controversy; Maulanas Allege 'Dhurandhar – The Revenge' Promotes Division.

The show marked Payal Pratap's debut as a designer in menswear and her first show in Mumbai.

Developed using R|Elan™'s advanced fibre and fabric technologies, the collection highlighted how responsible materials can translate into distinctive fashion aesthetics, enabling designers to create garments that combine comfort, durability, sustainability, and design excellence.

Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’: 'Dhurandhar 2' Sparks Political Reactions; Leaders Divided Over Portrayal of Atiq Ahmed, Alleged ISI Links.

Rooted in personal memory and nature, 'Memories Pressed in Time' reflects designer Payal Pratap's childhood experiences surrounded by plants, gardens, and changing seasons. Botanical forms drawn from leaves and foliage become the foundation of the collection's visual language, appearing as prints, textures, and surface details across denim silhouettes.

Speaking to ANI, Pratap shared, "This time, I was working with denim. For me, it was about bringing the Payal Pratap ethos to denim and creating something new and elevated. I worked with prints and different techniques."

The designer emphasised her focus on maintaining sustainability, adding, "Sustainability remains at the core of this fabric and texture."

Coming back to Payal Pratak's showcase, denim formed the central material of the collection, with leaves, wild stems, and floral forms appearing pressed into indigo surfaces. Cyanotype-inspired prints create silhouettes reminiscent of botanical studies, while tonal embroidery, patchwork, and washed finishes evoke landscapes shaped by weather, touch, and everyday life.

Silhouettes lean towards relaxed, oversized denim forms that feel both grounded and intimate. Jackets, skirts, gilets and dresses feature bold foliage prints and layered textures, designed with movement and everyday wear in mind. Texture is further developed through applique pleats, quilting, and distressed washes that give the garments a lived-in quality.

Reliance Industries Limited, Polyester President, Hemant D Sharma said, " At Reliance, our core values are rooted in sustainability, innovation, circularity, and creating meaningful impact through advanced technologies and research. R|ElanTM embodies this vision by bringing together cutting-edge fibre science, responsible manufacturing, and performance-driven design to enable the future of sustainable fashion. It is inspiring to see designers like Payal Pratap transform these advanced materials into aesthetically striking and thoughtfully crafted ensembles. Her collection beautifully demonstrates how R|ElanTM fabrics can translate sustainability into contemporary design, where innovation, nature and craftsmanship come together to create garments that are both visually compelling and environmentally responsible," as quoted in a press release.

The R|ElanTM x Payal Pratap showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI continued to highlight the role of sustainable materials and thoughtful design in contemporary fashion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)