Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT - The First Case' has got a new release date.

Instead of hitting the theatres on May 20, the film is now set to release on July 15,2022. The reason behind the same is not clear.

On Friday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the new update with her fans and followers.

"Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT - The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022," she wrote, adding a picture of her posing with Rajkummar and the director Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller with the same name. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore have produced it. (ANI)

