Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Veteran journalist and author S Hussain Zaidi launched his new book 'Mafia Queens of India in Mumbai,' bringing together names from the worlds of cinema and literature for a discussion on crime, power and the stories of women who made their mark in the underworld.

The event was attended by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, director Vishal Bhardwaj, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, actress Kirti Kulhari and co-author Velly Thevar. The conversation looked at how stories of crime are changing and why women-led narratives are drawing attention.

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Speaking to ANI, Zaidi said the idea for the book came after readers told him that mafia queens were not limited to Mumbai alone.

"...people started telling me that mafia queens are not found only in Mumbai. Across India, you can find a mafia queen in almost every state. So, I thought I would go ahead and choose the most dangerous, the most cunning, and the most deceitful women," Zaidi told ANI.

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"I have selected 10 such profiles for this book, Mafia Queens of India. My co-author, Velly, supported me greatly in writing this book. It is very difficult for me to say which one is my favourite," he added.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said stories around women in the mafia offer a fresh angle because crime stories are often centered around men.

"I think people are usually focused on men. When you hear the word 'mafia,' you rarely think of women. I think that itself is a great angle. With his experience as a crime reporter and the kind of research he has done, it will be a very new kind of experience to go through these stories," he said.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj said mafia stories are spread across India and not just Mumbai.

"I think the spectrum has widened because the mafia and the underworld are not limited to Bombay. Bombay has a very glamorised mafia, but across India, there are mafia networks. The UP mafia, for instance, is quite compelling. The northern belt has its own stories. From the research Hussain has done, I've read one or two stories, they are very good. The female characters are amazing. I think many films will be made on this," he told ANI.

Actor Kirti Kulhari said such layered characters can be exciting for filmmakers and actors.

"Absolutely. I think these stories, the darker and more complex they are, become even more compelling for filmmakers, directors, writers, and actors to explore. That's where the challenge lies, and it makes the process more exciting."

"It's a strange thing, because these are people on the wrong side of the law and society. But even then, there is so much material in these stories for an artist. So yes, I would absolutely love to see this on screen," she added

Zaidi is known for books such as 'Black Friday,' 'Dongri to Dubai' and 'Byculla to Bangkok,' many of which were later adapted for screen. With Mafia Queens of India, he turns the spotlight once again on real-life crime stories and the people behind them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)