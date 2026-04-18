The sixth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi is set to conclude this weekend with a grand finale scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2026. Hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, the season has spanned over three months of intense competition, drama, and strategic gameplay. As the show reaches its climax, fans are preparing to witness which of the final five contestants will lift the trophy and claim the winning prize, which includes a reported amount of INR 15 lakh. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Grand Finale Date Leaked: Top 10 Contestants Vishal Kotian, Rakhi Sawant and Raqesh Bapat Compete for Victory.

Meet the Top 5 Finalists of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'

After the midweek eviction of Reva Kaurase, the competition has been narrowed down to five finalists. The contenders vying for the Season 6 title are:

Tanvi Kolte: The first to secure a spot in the finale via the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task; she has been a consistent frontrunner in social media voting trends.

Raqesh Bapat: A seasoned actor known for Tum Bin and previous reality show experience, recognised for his composed approach to the game.

Anushri Mane: The youngest finalist of the season, she gained a following for her resilience against more experienced participants.

Vishal Kotian: A strategic player known for his previous stint in Bigg Boss 15, he maintained a steady presence throughout the season.

Deepali Sayyed: An experienced figure in Marathi cinema, she brought seniority and cultural depth to the house.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’

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When and Where to Watch 'Bigg Boss Marathi' Season 6 Grand Finale

The finale episode will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 19, starting at 8:00 PM IST. Viewers have multiple options to catch the conclusion of the season. On television, the ceremony will air on Colors Marathi. For those preferring to watch online, the finale will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Final Voting and Prize Details

The voting lines officially closed at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 18. While unofficial polls and social media discussions suggest a close race between Tanvi Kolte and Raqesh Bapat, the final result remains under wraps until the live announcement by Deshmukh. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Tanvi Kolte Becomes FIRST Finalist of Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show, Who’s at Risk This Week?.

This season follows the success of Season 5, which saw Suraj Chavan emerge as the winner. In addition to the prestigious trophy, the winner of Season 6 is expected to receive a significant cash prize and potential brand endorsements, marking the end of one of the most-watched seasons in the franchise's history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Colors Marathi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).