Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): As the makers geared up for the much-awaited film 'Crew,' producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped a fun video featuring Kareena and Kriti.

Rhea on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon on the sets of their upcoming film.

In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.

She captioned the post with a note that read, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY."

Earlier, Kareena, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan shared glimpses of their holiday on social media.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release. '

Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. (ANI)

