Actors Charrul Malik, Saanand Verma, Vaibhav Mathur and Vyom Thakkar have extended greetings for Holi alongwith revealing about the unique festive traditions across their hometowns. Speaking about the grand and spectacular celebrations in Bihar, Saanand, who essays Anokhe Lal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared: "In the region, Holi is known as Phalgun, which is marked by the popularity of Bihar's folk songs across India. On the evening of Phalgun Poornima, people light the Holika pyre to rid themselves of problems and evil spirits. They also apply a mustard seed and oil ubtan on their bodies, believing it cleanses them. Later, they toss the mixture into the Holika Dahan fire, hoping to burn away illnesses." "Each household prepares delicious dishes like dahi bhale, malpua, and kachori. Additionally, people indulge in bhaang or thandai, along with sweet treats. The festivities include playing with colours, water balloons and singing folk songs," he added. Choti Holi 2024 Date: Know Holika Dahan Legend and How Lord Vishnu Saved Prahlada in His Narasimha Avatar.

Sharing details on Holi celebrations in Gujarat, Vyom, aka young Atal in the show Atal, said: "In Gujarat, the festival of Holi lasts for two joyous days. On the evening of the first day, people gather to light bonfires and offer raw coconut and corn to the flames. The second day, known as Dhuleti, is all about the vibrant festival of colours, during which people joyfully sprinkle coloured water and apply hues of colour to each other." "In Dwarka, Holi is celebrated at the Dwarkadheesh temple with music and comedy festivities. In Ahmedabad, a unique tradition involves hanging a pot of buttermilk on the streets. Young boys form human pyramids to reach and break them, while girls try to stop them by splashing coloured water. In some undivided Hindu families, there's a playful custom where women mockingly beat their brother-in-law with rolled-up saris as they try to drench them with colour," shared Vyom. He added: "In some parts of Gujarat, communities perform traditional dances like the Garba and Dandiya Raas, infusing the celebration with cultural richness and unity."

Charrul, who plays Rusa in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan opened up about the Holi celebrations in Punjab. "The festival, also known as Hola Mohalla, holds special significance among Sikhs, who celebrate the occasion with traditional zeal and martial arts displays. Hola Mohalla is celebrated a day after the Hindu festival of Holi and showcases a unique blend of spirituality and courage. The festivities usually start with prayers and hymns at Gurudwaras, followed by Nagar Kirtans processions that pass through the streets," she said. She further shared: "Participants engage in various physical activities, including mock battles and wrestling matches, showcasing their strength and courage. Music and dance are also integral to the celebration, with lively Bhangra performances adding to the festive atmosphere." Holika Dahan 2024 Dos and Don'ts: When Is Choti Holi? All You Need To Know Before Celebrating Rangwali Holi.

"Traditional Punjabi delicacies like phirni, malpua, and gujiya are savoured with family and friends, fostering bonds of camaraderie and unity," added Charrul.Vaibhav aka Tika in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said: "As a native of Delhi, I have experienced firsthand how the city is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. The Holi festival is a significant celebration in Delhi, and it usually starts with the Tilak tradition, where people mark their foreheads with colours to symbolise honour and confidence." "The celebrations typically begin with the lighting of bonfires on the eve of Holi, known as Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. On the day of Holi itself, the city comes alive with laughter, music, and joyful shouts as people take to the streets to play with colours. The city is filled with vibrant parties during Holi, where groups of people joyfully apply colours until they are unrecognisable," he added. Atal airs at 8 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm on &TV.