Venice [Italy], February 22 (ANI): Power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted on Wednesday in Venice following her birthday, which was on February 20, People reported.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were enjoying their time in the city of love by taking a boat trip around the famed Grand Canal before visiting a glassworks on the island of Murano.

The nine-time Grammy winner wore a sheepskin leather coat, oversized cream jumper and sunglasses, while her partner wore a three-piece suit and sunglasses.

Recently, the couple was all smiles last week when they were photographed having dinner at Cesar in Paris on Valentine's Day.

For the special occasion, the "Umbrella" performer wore a champagne silk skirt with a tan fake fur trim top with frills along the middle. She paired the look with a furry handbag and stiletto shoes.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend donned dark brown trousers and a matching jacket. Both musicians wore sunglasses on their date night.

The couple's intimate supper follows their meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in the French capital late last month.

They were photographed leaving the Elysee Palace on January 24, wearing matching black jackets.

Throughout their romance, the Ocean's 8 star and the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper have been photographed out together on dates and vacations.

People reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston, on May 19, 2022.

"Rihanna is doing well," an insider told People.

"They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom."

Rihanna revealed she was expecting her second child when she displayed her baby bulge at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. Sources told People that she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second kid, son Riot Rose, in August. (ANI)

