One of Hollywood's most beloved actresses, Drew Barrymore, celebrates her birthday on February 22. She has had a storied career spanning over four decades. From her breakout role in E.T. to her recent hit show Santa Clarita Diet, she has proven herself to be a versatile and talented performer. To celebrate her birthday and the fabulous performer that she is, let's check out five of her best roles that you definitely don't want to miss.

1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

This classic Steven Spielberg film catapulted a young Drew Barrymore to stardom with her heartwarming portrayal of Gertie, the younger sister of the main character who befriends the titular alien.

2. Blended (2014)

In this romantic comedy, Barrymore plays Lauren, a single mother who goes on a terrible blind date with Jim (Adam Sandler) and later ends up at the same African resort with him. Her performance is both hilarious and heartwarming.

3. Ever After (1998)

In this retelling of the Cinderella story, Barrymore shines as Danielle, a strong-willed and independent young woman who falls in love with a prince. Her chemistry with co-star Dougray Scott is palpable.

4. 50 First Dates (2004)

In this romantic comedy, Barrymore plays Lucy, a woman with short-term memory loss who falls in love with Adam Sandler's character. The movie will leave you teary-eyed if nothing else.

5. Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

In this Netflix original series, Barrymore plays Sheila, a real estate agent who becomes a zombie and must navigate her new undead life with the help of her husband. Her comedic timing is spot-on and she brings a lot of heart to the role.

Happy Birthday, Drew Barrymore!

