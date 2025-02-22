Washington DC [UK], February 22 (ANI): Rizwan Manji, best known for his role in the sitcom 'Schitt's Creek', and Chandni Shah has joined the cast of CBS's multi-cam comedy pilot 'Zarna,' alongside lead Zarna Garg, who co-writes and co-executive produces with Darlene Hunt, reported Deadline.

The series centres on the eponymous heroine Zarna (Garg), a proud immigrant woman raising her American-born kids on Indian values. The story reflects Garg's own story as an immigrant from India who moves to the U.S. as a teenager. After getting BA and JD degrees, she spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mom before her children encouraged her to try stand-up, launching her comedy career.

Also Read | 'Makes Life Little Harder': Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Changed Her Gender to 'Male' Following Donald Trump's Return as US President (Watch Video).

As per Deadline, Manji has been cast as Kishore, a successful Wall Street investor and Zarna's husband of more than 20 years. Shah joins as Asha, a freshman at Columbia University and the eldest daughter of Zarna and Kishore.

Manji gained fame with his role as a series regular in the NBC Comedy Outsourced. His most notable credits include Schitt's Creek, Perfect Harmony, The Magicians, and Mr. Robot. The actor was recently seen on Max's Peacemaker opposite John Cena and Disney+'s ABC live-action/animated blended special of Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Also Read | What Is 'Chhaava' Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal's Film Go Viral - Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?.

Whereas, Shah appeared in Greta Gerwig's Oscar-winning Barbie alongside Hasan Minhaj Minhaj, Hannah Simone, and Colman Domingo in Warner Bros x DC The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

Beyond these roles, she stars in Netflix's Lovers Anonymous and leads the horror-comedy ''Zombie Strain', for which she received the Best Actress award at the Genre Film Festival in 2013.

Her filmography also features the short film Overclocked: Origins, a sci-fi thriller based on the hit video game series.

As per Deadline, she will be next seen in 'Lord of the Line', a gamer comedy that blends action and surrealism, diving into the chaos of competition and self-discovery and a supporting role in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' for Sony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)