Chhaava, the fictionalised biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is not only dominating the box office but also creating a frenzy among its target audience. Videos have surfaced showing audience members shouting Maratha slogans during screenings, standing up as if the national anthem were playing. In one instance, a man tore a theatre screen in anger at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in the film, leading to his arrest. Another dramatic moment saw a man dressed as Sambhaji Maharaj entering a theatre on horseback. Additionally, there are clips of children watching Chhaava, becoming emotional, and chanting slogans. ‘Chhaava’: Vineet Kumar Singh’s Emotional Final Scene With Vicky Kaushal Leaves Netizens in Awe; Actor Wins Praise for His Role As Kavi Kalash in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic.

Recently, a video went viral showing a theatre in Telangana filled with schoolchildren and their teachers watching Chhaava.

Telengana : Special screening of #Chhaava for the students of Kamareddy Shishu Mandir School! A glimpse into the valor and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, inspiring the next generation.#jaibhavanijaishivaji 🚩 pic.twitter.com/oV3Zut1FY7 — Ankit Yadav ( অঙ্কিত যাদব ) (@Ankit4People) February 19, 2025

While these videos might delight the stars and makers of Chhaava, some netizens have raised concerns, arguing that children should not have been allowed to watch this historical drama, in which Vicky Kaushal plays Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

Why?

Because Chhaava carries an age-restrictive rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

'This is Okay?'

I thought the movie was UA16+ @MIB_India how is this allowed? People are allowed this easily to break CBFC ratings? Aren't they supposed to prevent children from watching violence? But this is okay? https://t.co/AYoX1h1sVq — Tuhin (@tuhinat221b) February 21, 2025

'CBFC Should Take Note'

This movie is rated U/A 16+, by the way. @NCPCR_ should take note. https://t.co/WE3IJWZy9r — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 21, 2025

'No Accountability for Schools'

The film was granted a U/A 16+ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (.@CBFC_India), yet children below 16 are being forced to watch it. Why is there no accountability for the schools screening such harmful content? .@MinistryWCD .@NCPCR_ .@KanoongoPriyank https://t.co/1fyZaa4If2 — أمينة Amina (@AminaaKausar) February 21, 2025

Are these concerns valid? Before answering that, let’s break down what the different CBFC ratings mean.

All CBFC Certification Ratings

The CBFC, popularly known as the Indian Censor Board, assigns the following ratings:

1. U: Suitable for unrestricted public exhibition and family-friendly viewing.

2. U/A: Suitable for family viewing but requires parental guidance. This category has three sub-divisions based on age appropriateness:

- U/A 7+: Unrestricted public exhibition, but parental guidance is advised for children below 7 years.

- U/A 13+: Unrestricted public exhibition, but parental guidance is advised for children below 13 years.

- U/A 16+: Unrestricted public exhibition, but parental guidance is advised for children below 16 years.

3. A: Strictly for adults (18 years and older).

4. S: Restricted to specialised audiences and not suitable for general public viewing.

What’s the CBFC Rating for 'Chhaava'?

Chhaava was certified on February 10, 2025, with a U/A 16+ rating. This means children below 16 can watch the film if accompanied by parents or legal guardians, such as teachers.

'Chhaava' Certification Details (Photo Credits: CBFC)

Therefore, theatres are not violating any laws by allowing children under 16 to watch the film under adult supervision.

Why Is 'Chhaava' Rated U/A 16+?

Directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name, Chhaava has earned its U/A 16+ rating due to its depiction of intense violence and disturbing scenes. Here are five such examples from the movie (spoiler alert):

1. Graphic battle scenes featuring stabbings, impalements, burnings, and arrow attacks.

2. A tree shown with over 15 hanging bodies, followed by a river filled with the corpses of children in bloodied water.

3. A girl being burnt alive by an invading army.

4. A scene in a Mughal camp depicting women being tortured and beaten, with one soldier sexually assaulting a female prisoner.

5. The final 30 minutes show Sambhaji Maharaj being chained and brutally tortured by the Mughals, including having his eyes gouged out and his tongue cut off.

These examples highlight why Chhaava may not be suitable for younger audiences, despite its connection to Maratha history. However, it’s important to reiterate that theatres are not breaking any rules if children watch the film under adult supervision. As ‘Chhaava’ Rules Box Office, Viral Video Clip of Naseeruddin Shah As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Om Puri As Aurangzeb in ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ Sparks Nostalgia – Here’s Where To Watch Full Series Online for Free.

Video of a Parent Insisting Her Scared Daughter Watch 'Chhaava' to Understand 'History'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashant Jaitapkar (@prashantj040719)

In fact, Sankalp Amonkar, an MLA from Goa, has urged the state government there to organise free screenings of Chhaava for students to inspire them with Sambhaji Maharaj’s life.

This raises a broader question: should children learn history through Bollywood films that fictionalise real events and contain graphic violence, or should such education remain confined to school history lessons? That's the debate that needs to be discussed.

