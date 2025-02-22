Hunter Schafer, Euphoria star and transgender rights advocate, has revealed that her new passport now lists her sex as male instead of female, a change she attributes to policies instated during Donald Trump’s return as President of the United States of America. In an eight-and-a-half-minute-long TikTok video, Schafer shared her shock and frustration over the alteration, emphasising that the issue extends beyond her personal experience. Euphoria Actress Hunter Schafer Arrested in NYC for Pro-Palestine Protest (View Pic).

"I’m not making this post to fear-monger, create drama, or seek consolation - I don’t need it," she said. "But I do think it’s worth posting to highlight the reality of the situation and that it’s happening. I was shocked. I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen." She also showed how the personal information page of her passport now looks like with the new 'gender' change.

Schafer acknowledged her privilege as a white, celebrity trans woman that ideally gets her a 'pass' in society, and yet she had to suffer this bureaucratic indignation, so she can only imagine what less-fortunate trans persons would be going through. "No one, no matter how wealthy, white, or pretty, is excluded," she said. While she expressed that the ‘M’ on her passport doesn’t diminish her identity or transness, she noted the practical challenges it creates. "It makes life a little harder," she sighed. Trump's Executive Orders Target Trans and Nonbinary People.

Watch Hunter Schafer's Video Message Below:

hunter schafer posted a 8 minute and 34 seconds long tiktok story about trump government and how it changed her passport gender from female to male. please listen carefully and with attention to everything she's saying. part one.pic.twitter.com/KVw1LwVCm9 — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) February 21, 2025

Schafer also voiced concern for other transgender individuals facing similar situations, particularly those without her platform or resources. Her post serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles transgender people face with Trump's administration changing gender-diversified policies and their insistence on only sticking to two sexes - male and female.

