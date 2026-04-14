Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 have been announced on Monday, reported Variety. From Wu-Tang Clan to Phil Collins, these honorees were announced live on-air during a Monday night episode of 'American Idol,' by 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, in a Hall of Fame-themed episode.

The eight performers voted into the class of 2026 include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

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According to the outlet, there were 17 nominees put up for selection this year, more than ever. The results of the balloting mean that nine contenders did not make it in for 2026 which includes Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink and Shakira.

Along with the Class of 2026 inductees, the total club size of honourees stands at whopping 18, more than ever from the previous year lots. The remaining 10 were selected outside of the wider voter process, by Rock Hall committee members, and come in not as "performers" per se but in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence and the singular Ahmet Ertegun Award.

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These additional inductees are:

Early Influence Award:

Celia CruzFela KutiQueen LatifahMC LyteGram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda CreedArif MardinJimmy Miller Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

The induction ceremony will take place on November 14 in Los Angeles and be seen on ABC and Disney+ at some point in December, producers announced.

Collins was already a member of the Hall of Fame, as a member of Genesis, but this year marked the first time he was on the ballot as a solo artist. Two other first-timers besides Collins made it in on their first nomination, Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan, reported Variety.

Oasis, Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order got voted in on their third try. It was the second time being up for the honor for Sade and Idol. Notably, Gram Parsons had been nominated three times before the last time being more than 20 years ago and Kuti got a nom twice, previously, but neither had been voted in, reported Variety. (ANI)

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