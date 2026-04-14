While the announcement of Bhooth Bangla had everyone excited, the trailer has now arrived, offering a glimpse into the world of this much-awaited horror comedy. Loaded with a perfect blend of humour and horror, the film is set to be a fun-filled family entertainer. While the trailer has been receiving tremendous love from all across, Suniel Shetty also expressed his appreciation, calling the film a maaddd, spooky laugh-riot, and wished the team all the best. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar Leaves Co-Star Wamiqa Gabbi Shocked With Playful Prank on Sets (Watch Video)

Suniel Shetty Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty Praises 'Bhooth Bangla' Trailer

Taking to his social media, Suniel Shetty shared the trailer of Bhooth Bangla and wrote the caption, "What a maaddd, spooky laugh-riot Bhooth Bangla looks like! Biigg love to Priyan sir, Akshay, Tabu, Ekta and the entire team for bringing this madness alive. This one looks like a haunted house no one can resist. Wishing the very best. @akshaykumar @priyadarshan.official @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @pareshrawalofficial @rajpalofficial @tabutiful @actormanojjoshi @wamiqagabbi @senguptajisshu @mipalkarofficial @balajimotionpictures @zeemusiccompany @penmovies" Moreover, Suniel Shetty has delivered many superhit films with director Priyadarshan, such as Hera Pheri, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, and many more. From Dream Cast to Akshay Kumar Returning to Comedy Avatar, Here’s Why ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Is the Most Awaited Film!

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sunil Shetty's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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