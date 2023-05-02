Moscow, May 2 (AP) Russian couturier Valentin Yudashkin, whose designs drew eyes at international fashion shows, sports events and military ceremonies, has died at age 59, Russian news reports said Tuesday.

The reports cited his wife, Marina, as confirming his death but did not state a cause. Yudashkin was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2016 and reportedly was hospitalised last week.

Also Read | Chatrapathi Trailer Out! Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Promises Action, Thrill and Drama in Remake of SS Rajamouli, Prabhas (Watch Video).

News of his death came two days after Russian media reported that Yudashkin's mentor and the Soviet Union's most renowned fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, had died.

Yudashkin attracted attention with highly dramatic fashions and began showing at events in Paris and elsewhere. His intricate, embellished designs were a sharp departure from the dull, Soviet monoliths of Odintsovo, the city on the outskirts of Moscow where he was born.

Also Read | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Salman Khan Evades Marriage Question in Groot Style! (Watch Video).

As acclaim for his work grew, Yudashkin was commissioned to design the Russian Olympic team's uniforms for the 1994 Winter Games and 1996 Summer Games.

He later created uniforms for the Russian army, but they were criticised after their 2008 debut for being unsuitable for Russia's cold weather. Yudashkin claimed the military manufacturers corrupted his design. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)