Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Eid, veteran star Saira Banu recalled how legendary actor Dilip Kumar celebrated the festival with Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle she dropped a video recalling the Eid celebration and she also throwback pictures from her wedding with the 'Deedar' actor.

Along with the video, she wrote a long note mentioning, "From our childhood, which we spent partly in India and partly in London, my brother Sultan Bhai and I had the freedom to celebrate all festivals and participate in the celebration of all joyful occasions in the neighborhood, irrespective of the nationality and faith of the revellers."

She continued, "When we returned to India after completing high school in London, we surprised all our family members. We were so strongly rooted in our Indian culture and customs that we didn't need to be told what the festivals were about. We slipped easily into the cosmopolitan social milieu of Mumbai. We ushered in the month of Ramadan, observed the fasts, and prayed as we should. We looked forward to Eid with eagerness to invite our friends to join in our celebration of the day."

Saira recalled how Eid became a grand event following her marriage to Dilip Kumar, stating that their home became the focal point of celebration for all of their industry friends as well as their huge social network of acquaintances from many walks of life.

"However, it was after my marriage to Dilip Saheb that Eid became an event for me. Our house became the center of celebration for all our friends in the film industry as well as the large social circle of friends from different walks of life and states of India."

"The house wore the look of a garden from a fairy tale, with floral decorations and bouquets sent lovingly to Saheb by his fans and well-wishers. A voluntary music band would arrive early in the morning to play songs from films, and we would wake up to the sound of drums and bugles," added the 'Junglee' actor.

She also described how visitors poured in without restrictions because it was an open house for their devoted followers, friends, and extended family members. Dilip Kumar used to believe in sharing and giving love, and nothing brings him greater delight than being in the company of individuals who are simple and kind, like himself.

"The visitors streamed in without restrictions, as it was an open house for the people who were our loyal admirers, friends, and extended family members. Saheb believes in sharing and giving, and nothing gives him more joy than being in the company of people who are simple and loving, like himself," she shared.

Describing the celebration at their home, she said, "The air would be filled with the aroma of biryani and kheer getting ready in the kitchen, and the visitors would overflow from the lobby and drawing room into the garden. Our celebrations were never complete without music and singing by a classical maestro."

"I have a wealth of memories that will never fade away. Suffice it to say, thank you, dear friends, for the good times we enjoyed and continue to stay in our hearts. May we be blessed with peaceful times and a life full of good health and harmony. Happy Eid," she concluded.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966, and they stayed together till the demise of the legendary actor on July 7, 2021. They have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry

Films featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience. (ANI)

