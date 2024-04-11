Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' treated fans with an ultimate dose by releasing an intriguing poster of the film while announcing the launch date of the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures treated fans with an intriguing poster along with a trailer announcement.

Sharing the announcement poster, they wrote, "SD2 ka ultimate Dose aa raha hai! Are you ready? #LSD2TrailerOutTomorrow #LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April."

The trailer will be released tomorrow (April 12).

The poster fits perfectly with the theme of the film and shows its relevance to the subject of love in the times of the internet. With a 'Like' icon on the lips of a girl and the contrasting bright colors, the poster exudes sheer boldness.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age.

Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali.'

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies invite viewers to embark on a journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme. (ANI)

