Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Saira Banu remembered her 'Magical Night' with actor-husband Dilip Kumar.

On Friday, Saira took a stroll down memory lane and shared pictures on Instagram where Dilip Sahab posing between the nature. In one of the pictures, the lovely couple is all smiles and posed for the camera.

She also wrote a long note where she tells about Dilip Sahab's love for rain. She also recalled how Dilip Kumar proposed to her on Juhu beach.

Talking about the rain, she wrote, "Rain rain go to Spain!” As a 7 year old girl child schooling in London, we all chanted this line in chorus with my friends ceremoniously! Heaven knows why but this was so common with the erratic English weather... you never know when the sun shines and next the rain. This was the common chant with us kids. As for my family here back in Mumbai and later on as I wedded Dilip Sahib... we all loved the rain."

She added, "The first shower was always a celebration and each one of us would rush to our garden terraces to soak up in the first downpour of the season and we would place huge drums of utensils to collect the pure pristine water! Now, I am told that there are concerns about drinking rainwater because new recent studies show that there are plastic contamination environmental pollutants and bacterial parasites in the water that can make you sick!"

She also told that Dilip Kumar's love for rain, she wrote, "Sahib loved the rain and if he was out of the house in a meeting and there would be a first shower...he would immediately call me with delight, "Saira it's raining!”

She remembered her proposal night and wrote, "Infact, many years ago as we walked by Juhu Beach in the quiet of a wondrous night, there was a sudden shower of rain and he protectively took off his jacket and draped it around my shoulders... that was the magical night that we sat in his car and he asked me... "Will you marry me?."

"In later years, he happily bought a beautiful land at a hill station in Maharashtra... Sahib was always a farmer at heart, the proud son of a much respected Pathan fruit merchant in Peshawar.We would walk miles in the rain on the stony and green land geared up with our umbrellas dressed protectively in our mackintoshes, picking up shiny grazed pebbles and throwing them as far as we could in competition outdoing each other... of course, Sahib would always win... I always ran and collected these stones... and I still have and cherish each stone that he flew to the wind," he concluded.

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Since her debut on Instagram, Saira Banu has been sharing pictures and anecdotes about herself and her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings.

Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was "the ultimate method actor" despite not working with him.They have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Films featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience. (ANI)

