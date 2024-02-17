Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently met Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to discuss film production collaborations, cultural exchange, and government support for Indian creators and shooting in Thailand.

The conversation focused on developing a bridge between the two countries' film industry. Nadiadwala, who is known for 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2', 'Housefull 2', among others, expressed his desire to bring more Indian film projects to Thai shores. Recognizing the reciprocal benefits, Prime Minister Thavisin warmly welcomed Indian filmmakers.

The meeting was also an opportunity for cultural exchange, with Nadiadwala giving Prime Minister Thavisin a pashmina shawl and a peacock brooch, both symbols of India's rich cultural tapestry.

Their discussion focused on identifying collaborative ideas that will better the filming experience in Thailand by encouraging cultural exchange. It has also been observed that many Thai technicians travel to work on Indian films.

Srettha Thavisin took to his social media and shared, "Mr Sajid Nadiadwala, President of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment India's leading film production company which has produced more than 200 films and has highly successful films such as Kick or Highway, came to talk with me to find ways to support filmmakers who will be filming in Thailand. Both in terms of tax measures and benefits. I assure you that this government is focused on promoting filmmaking because it will stimulate the country's economy through tourism and culture which is the soft power of Thailand."

Sajid Nadiadwala added, "It was truly a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Thavisin and discuss subjects beyond just creative partnerships. It was more for building a strong relationship and exchanging ideas to make the process of filming seamless in Thailand."

Sajid's upcoming projects include 'Housefull 5' and 'Chandu Champion.' (ANI)

