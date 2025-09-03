When he burst onto the Bollywood scene with Heropanti in 2014, Jackie Shroff's son made an undeniable impact. Tiger Shroff possessed the looks, the dancing skills, and remarkable martial arts prowess that captured the industry's attention. While his acting abilities were often debated, it didn't stop him from cultivating a dedicated fanbase and anchoring a major franchise, Baaghi, produced by NGE Movies, with its first two instalments becoming major hits. The third film was considered an underperformer, a fate many attribute to its 2020 release, just two weeks before the Indian government declared a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Baaghi 4’: Is Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Upcoming Actioner a South Remake Like Rest of the Franchise? Here’s What We Know!

Before the release of War (2019), there was even a debate about whether he could eclipse Hrithik Roshan, his senior co-star and a figure he considers a mentor, in the film. Although that didn't materialise, it speaks to the level of Tiger's popularity at the time. Even his box office disappointments, such as A Flying Jatt, Student of the Year 2, and Munna Michael, managed to secure strong opening-day figures.

Tiger Shroff's Post-Pandemic Box Office Slump

Of course, that was all before the pandemic era. Since theatres fully reopened, Tiger Shroff has struggled to replicate his pre-2020 box office appeal. It's not that the films he has chosen have been particularly strong, but it seems that even his dedicated fans are no longer willing to accept mediocrity.

Post-2021, Tiger Shroff has starred in four mainstream films: Heropanti 2, Ganapath – A Hero Is Born, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Singham Again. The first three were all box office flops, with Ganapath – A Hero Is Born being an outright disaster.

While Singham Again earned over INR 250 crore in India, its reported budget of INR 300 crore means the film is still considered an underperformer. Furthermore, Tiger Shroff was not the main draw; his role was more of an extended cameo, similar to those of Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, in a multi-starrer led by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff's Box Office Performance Post 2020 (India Collections)

Heropanti 2 (2022) - INR 24.45 crore

Ganapath – A Hero Is Born (2023) - INR 9.70 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) - INR 59.17 crore

Singham Again (2024) - INR 268.35 crore

'Baaghi 4' and The Task of Reviving Tiger Shroff's Box Office Form

Now, Baaghi 4 - the fourth instalment of his hit franchise - is set to release on September 5. Billed as the most violent film in the series, the actioner, directed by A Harsha, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The film is now shouldering the heavy expectation of reinventing Tiger Shroff's box office power.

All 'Baaghi' Movies Box Office Collections (India)

Baaghi (2016) - INR 76.34 crore

Baaghi 2 (2018) - INR 164.38 crore

Baaghi 3 (2020) - INR 93.37 crore

Will that happen, though? The odds seem challenging. The film's trailers and songs have not been well-received online, with many drawing comparisons between its visuals and those of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Baaghi 4 is also Tiger's first film to be rated 'A' (Adults Only), which means his significant teenage fanbase will be unable to watch it in theatres. ‘Baaghi 4’ Song ‘Bahli Sohni’: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu Sizzle in Their First On-Screen Pairing (Watch Video).

Based on advance bookings, Baaghi 4 is still tracking for an opening of over INR 10 crore. However, the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: The Last Rites is expected to have a bigger opening, which is not a promising sign for Tiger's stardom. If the first-day audience response and critical reviews are positive, Baaghi 4 could see growth over the weekend and into the following week. However, given the current headwinds, that may be an overly optimistic outlook.

