The much-awaited action thriller Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, finally hit theatres today (September 5). Marketed as the “most brutal chapter” in the franchise, the film promises relentless action, extreme rage, and blood-soaked drama. Directed by A. Harsha and penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie follows Tiger Shroff’s character as he embarks on a fierce quest to find his missing ladylove, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), only to be told she may not even exist. ‘Baaghi 4’ Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff Unleashes Fury, Sanjay Dutt Stuns As Antagonist (Watch Video)

‘Baaghi 4’ Movie Leaked in HD

Amidst bone-crunching stunts, high-voltage confrontations and fiery performances, including a striking action sequence by Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 seemed set for a powerful opening. However, within hours of its theatrical release, the film fell prey to online piracy. Reports confirm that full HD versions of the movie (in 1080p, 720p and even compressed 300MB formats) have been illegally leaked on torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow, 123Movies, 1337x and numerous Telegram channels, making it available for free download and streaming. This leak, occurring just hours after its First Day First Show (FDFS), highlights the persistent challenge piracy poses to the Indian film industry. Despite repeated crackdowns, blocked websites continue to resurface, threatening box-office performance and creative investments.

The Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has consistently drawn attention for its adrenaline-fuelled sequences and chart-topping music. Baaghi 4 continues that legacy with hits like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni and Akeli Laila already trending.

