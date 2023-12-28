Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): It seems like Ahan Shetty is all set to work with producer Sajid Nadiadwala again.

On Ahan's 28th birthday on Thursday, a post on Nadiadwala Grandson's Instagram account hinted at the collaboration between the actor and producer.

Also Read | Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan Reveals Saif Ali Khan Was His First Choice; Chose Vijay Sethupathi for 'Unique Pairing' With Katrina Kaif.

"Dearest @ahan.shetty, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We're incredibly excited and can't wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month . So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1YpFf0rLiz/

Also Read | Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Living Together in NYC – Reports.

Ahan made his debut with Sajid's film 'Tadap' in 2021. The film also starred Tara Sutaria.

More details regarding the upcoming project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Ahan received loads of wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan's dad and actor Suniel Shetty shared a stunning portrait of Ahan along with a sweet note.

The note read, "A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become ... Happy birthday babu ... love you with all my heart !!"

As soon as the birthday wish was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Birthday day boy, Ahan commented, "Love you papa."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ahan !!!! Have a stupendous one."

One of the users wrote, "May god give him all the success and peace in life !! Happy birthday Ahan."

Another user commented, "Wishing @ahan.shetty a very happy birthday."

Not only did his dad showered his love but his sister and actor Athiya also dropped a series of photos from her wedding diaries and childhood memories.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool. ."

She also posted on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Got your back forever, Happy Birthday'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)