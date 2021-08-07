New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for bagging a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at Tokyo.

Taking to Twitter, Salman posted a picture of the golden boy and wrote, "Well done Neeraj, this is amazinggg. Congrats god bless n keep the hard work n dedication going @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020."

Earlier actors from the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan among several others have conveyed their best wishes to Neeraj on his golden win.

Neeraj began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt.

He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events. (ANI)

