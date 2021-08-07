Actress Kajal Aggarwal has finished shooting her upcoming film titled Uma. The film also features Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, and Ayoshi Talukdar. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Did You Know That the South Actress Made Her Debut With a Bollywood Film Starring Aishwarya Rai? (Watch Video).

Talking about the film, Kajal said, "I've had a fabulous experience working on 'Uma'. My director and all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and 'Uma' is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I'm very excited about and will always cherish." Live Telecast Teaser: Kajal Aggarwal's Digital Debut for Venkat Prabhu's Web-Series Cannot Get Spookier Than This (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Had a fab experience working on Uma. My director,producer,all the artists/technicians were wonderful!There are certain characters that just stay with you and Uma is going to leave me with a massive,beautiful hangover!This film is all heart,I’m very excited about n will cherish!❤️ pic.twitter.com/MXOJoKxxKw — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 7, 2021

Uma is directed by Tathagata Singha, produced by Avishek Ghosh, and the film was shot in Kolkata in a start-to-finish schedule with all Covid-19 protocols.

