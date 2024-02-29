Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 29 (ANI): Several celebrities across the globe are making their way to Gujarat's Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, later this year. Salman Khan arrived in style to be part of the festivities.

In the videos captured by paps, Salman was seen arriving at Jamnagar airport on Wednesday night.

Dressed in a casual airport look. Salman wore an olive green denim shirt that he paired with jeans.

He also waved to the paparazzi stationed outside the Jamnagar airport.

On Thursday, American singer and songwriter, J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents - Viren and Shaila Merchant - also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The Ambani family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution programme. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with anna seva.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia President Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar next month.

Chairman and CEO BlackRock Larry Fink, CEO Brookfield Asset Management Bruce Flatt, Co-chair Board member BMGF Bill Gates, COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes, Chairman Hilton & Hyland Richard Hilton, Vice Chairman Berkshire Hathway Ajit Jain, Board Member Mandarin Oriental Archie Keswick, Scientist Dr Richard Klausner, Businessman Jared Kushner, Founder Thrive Capital Joshua Kushner, Former CEO bp Bernard Looney, Former Governor Businessman Terry McAuliffe, Scientist and Entrepreneur Yuri Milner, Founder and CEO Lupa Systems James Murdoch, President and CEO Aramco Amin H Nasser, Founder NV Investments Vivi Nevo, Former Dean Harvard Business School Nitin Nohria, COO Meta Javier Olivan, Vice Chairman Bank of America Purna Saggurti, , Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter, Founder Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram, CEO Sanmina Corp Jure Sola, CEO Enterprise GP Jim Teague, Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker, and journalist Fareed Zakaria are among some of the other expected guests.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, the three children of Mukesh-Nita Ambani, have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Industries.

While Isha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M. Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani has been driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries.

Isha and Akash got married in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Anant Ambani is also involved with several compassionate initiatives to rehabilitate at-risk animals and provide them care and dignity in their residual life.

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation this Monday launched Vantara, a paradigm-shifting initiative for animal welfare in the heart of Gujarat's green belt. Vantara (Star of the Forest), an ambitious programme is dedicated to the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of animals in need. (ANI)

